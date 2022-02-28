Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 12,033 Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of -407.75 and a beta of 1.01. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

