Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE ADM opened at $78.90 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

