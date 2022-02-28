Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

RCUS stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 167,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 253,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

