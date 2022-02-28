ARMOR (ARMOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $29,255.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.44 or 0.06779597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,636.64 or 1.00154706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.