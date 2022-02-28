Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

