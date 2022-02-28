Ascension Asset Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.8% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $549.83 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.