Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $261.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.64. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $217.42 and a one year high of $349.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

