Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 417 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
