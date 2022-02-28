Astronics (ATRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Astronics has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Astronics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 149,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 76,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

