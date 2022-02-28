Astronics (ATRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ATRO stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Astronics has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astronics (ATRO)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.