Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $15,581.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

