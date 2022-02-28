Atria Investments LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $149.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.