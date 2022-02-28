Atria Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 97.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 17,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,640.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.56. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.