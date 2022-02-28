Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.