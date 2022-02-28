Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

