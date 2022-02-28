Atria Investments LLC Purchases 8,890 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,066,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after purchasing an additional 110,812 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,683,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,345,000 after purchasing an additional 72,565 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,273,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 571,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

