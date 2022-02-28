Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.42 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

