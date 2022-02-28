AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

