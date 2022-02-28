Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Stifel Europe

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Europe from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Europe’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $219.76. 18,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,150. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $199.63 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

