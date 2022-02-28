Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Argus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.26.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.27 and its 200-day moving average is $280.70. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $233,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.