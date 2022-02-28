Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $260.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.44.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.70. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

