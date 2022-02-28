Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.46 to $6.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.020 billion to $5.120 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.70. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

