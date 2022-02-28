Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CLSA dropped their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.52.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. Autohome has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autohome by 93.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,334 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Autohome by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.