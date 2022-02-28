Auxier Asset Management Has $1.13 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,454,000 after buying an additional 565,167 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

