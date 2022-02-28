Auxier Asset Management Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after buying an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after buying an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $155.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.