Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,300 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Credit Suisse Group Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.