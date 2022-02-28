Auxier Asset Management Sells 355 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.