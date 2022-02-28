Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $28,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its position in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Avalara by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avalara by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVLR opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

