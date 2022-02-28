Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.