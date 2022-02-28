Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.36. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 10 shares.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after buying an additional 1,746,788 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

