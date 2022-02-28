Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after buying an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after buying an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Avnet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

AVT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.01. 8,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

