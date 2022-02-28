Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 6,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 403,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

AXNX stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.