Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXSM stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.34.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

