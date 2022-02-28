Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Up 6.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 2,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

