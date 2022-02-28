Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Up 6.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 2,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
