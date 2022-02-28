Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) PT Raised to GBX 460 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.44) to GBX 460 ($6.26) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.79) to GBX 356 ($4.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.27) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 363 ($4.94).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

LON BAB opened at GBX 332.90 ($4.53) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 330. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.60 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($129,742.96).

About Babcock International Group (Get Rating)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.