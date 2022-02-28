Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $20.79 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,191 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.52. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.96. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $189.74 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.