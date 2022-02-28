Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $21.43 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,897,754 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,426 shares of company stock worth $1,581,643 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,908. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

