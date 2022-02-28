Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $18.04 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 272,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.94. 11,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,539. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

