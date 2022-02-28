Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 140,585 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 207.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 557.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.81. 5,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,639. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

