Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 312,046 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,549,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. 39,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,079. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

