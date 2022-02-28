Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 37,933 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37,933 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.84. The stock has a market cap of $174.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

