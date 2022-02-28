Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 92,771 shares.The stock last traded at $21.15 and had previously closed at $20.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.3307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Amundi bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

