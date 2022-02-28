Bank of America Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $330.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $390.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. raised their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.37.

Zscaler stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

