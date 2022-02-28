Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 40,584 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $228,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

