Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $268,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $244.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.83. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.85 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.