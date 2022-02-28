Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $221.69 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $221,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $316,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $375,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $4,378,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $54.20 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

