Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $258.72 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,139,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $258,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222,630 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

