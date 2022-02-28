Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $251,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 38.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $937,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4,370.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.38.

SBAC opened at $306.87 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.95. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

