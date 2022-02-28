Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $214,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,184,000 after buying an additional 267,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,420,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,019,000 after buying an additional 230,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,644,000 after buying an additional 79,751 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

