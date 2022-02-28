Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,142 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $234,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $139.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

