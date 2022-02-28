Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.09.
Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.
